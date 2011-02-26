Ecommerce Giant Ready To Start Paying Facebook For Transactions

Amazon just had its first $10 billion quarter.

Photo: AP

Social games depend on Facebook and Facebook generates big money off of them because of it – about $400 million in 2010, we’ve heard.Lots of people say the ecommerce industry will be next.



One CEO at a big ecommerce company tells us he’s had 5 meeting with Facebook over the past month, and that “all companies are working with Facebook to sell more things on Facebook and do customer support.”

This CEO expects Facebook to start taxing these ecommerce companies soon – “they would simply take a few % of each transaction on Facebook – just like they do with games – but a smaller %.”

This CEO wants to name anonymous because he’d like to protect his relationship with Facebook: “I should stay out of it.”

This could be huge. Ecommerce is huge. Amazon just had its first $10 billion quarter.

