INSANE: This monster machine eats trees, spits out logs

It looks like a super villain hellbent on destroying Batman.

But it’s really just a machine made to turn trees into logs — with ruthless, awe-inspiring efficiency.

Behold: the EcoLog 590D harvester.

Built by the Swedish forestry company EcoLog, the 590D sports six wheel drive, a 240 kilowatt engine, and enough torque to swing around trees like they’re twigs.

According to the machine sales listing site Machinio, a used EcoLog harvester costs something like $US160,000 a piece, so it’s only for the advanced forester.





It grasps a tree by its trunk, leaving only a stump.



Turns the trunk horizontally, then cuts away the branches in a single motion.



Then grabs yet another tree to be turned into logs.



Watching it in action, it’s like the destructive brother of the thirsty concrete.

Watch the full video below.

First spotted on Kottke.

