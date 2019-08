EcoHelmet is a water-resistant bike helmet that is made entirely from recycled paper.

It was invented by Isis Shiffer who won the 2016 International James Dyson Award for the design. It is not at the mass production stage yet, but Shiffer did receive $50,781 (£30,000) prize to help her on her way.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

