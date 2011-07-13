House Republicans Fail To Save The Old Fashioned Lightbulbs

The movement to save the old fashioned lightbulb — led by Joe Barton of Texas and endorsed by Michele Bachmann and Rush Limbaugh — is running out of steam.



A bill to repeal a 2007 law requiring all lightbulbs to be energy efficient failed to get the necessary two-thirds support, though it won a majority including five Democrats.

Barton says Nancy Pelosi personally blocked its passage. But he hasn’t entirely given up hope, he tells Politico. “We can put it on an appropriations bill. We can back it under a rule. I can try and go to some of the Democrats who didn’t vote for it and figure out a way to get them to consider voting for it in a little bit of a different format.”

Republicans opposed the legislation despite the fact it will save the average American family $85 a year and $6 billion annually when it takes effect in 2015.

