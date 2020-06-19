This $90,000 egg-shaped tiny home is powered by wind and solar energy and collects and filters its own water supply — see inside

Ecocapsule creates eponymous wind, battery, and solar powered tiny homes that can be placed on a trailer base for $US89,632.

The tiny home can accommodate up to two people with its kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and dining room.

The homes are built in Slovakia but can be shipped worldwide.

Ecocapsule was designed to be environmentally friendly and won’t leave a carbon footprint while in use, according to its makers.

The tiny home was first designed by Nice Architects for a 2008 architecture and design competition. While the Ecocapsule didn’t win, the build was selected as one of the most interesting designs in the competition by inhabitat.com, and its makers received enough positive feedback to encourage them to build the unit.

Years later, the first Ecocapsule project was officially completed in 2014.

The initial intention was to build the home for people who wanted to live off-grid in nature for an extended period of time – such as park rangers or scientists – or as a quick housing solution for emergency rapid response needs. However, previously unexpected markets, like high-income customers in New York City and Silicon Valley, soon started expressing interest in the capsule home as well for use as a guest room, studio, or rooftop fixture.

Ecocapsule now has two tiny homes in its lineup: the original and the less expensive Space. The original Ecocapsule starts at $US89,632 and can be shipped globally from its Slovakia-based maker at a higher price.

“We understand many people find [the Ecocapsule’s] price over-the-line, but it’s all about most recent smart and sustainable technologies,” Záček said. “You don’t leave any carbon footprint when using Ecocapsule the way it should be used, which is a breakthrough.”

The Ecocapsule was built with the goal of being kind to the environment, which is in part done by powering the tiny home with battery, wind, and solar power.

According to its maker, the Ecocapsule’s unique egg-shaped design allows it to better retain heat and collect rainwater.

The latter is especially important for off-grid customers because the water system has its own filtration system, allowing it to be refilled with rainwater or water from lakes and streams.

The battery has enough energy to power the home for at least four days on its own, but the battery life can be extended with solar and wind power. Its maker also included connection options for those who don’t need it for off-grid living.

The home receives its power from the 9.7-kilowatt battery, 13.5-foot wind turbine with a 750-watt power output, and 880-watt solar panels. The actual home itself is made of foam insulation, fibreglass, and steel.

True to its tiny home status, the Ecocapsule has 88.3 square feet of interior space with 67.8 square feet of actual usable floor space.

Ecocapsule The Ecocapsule’s kitchenette and bathroom.

The home is about 14.6 feet long, 7.4 feet wide, and 8.4 feet tall, not including the wind turbine, according to its press release.

The tiny home is designed for “medium-term” living for up to two people.

Because of the Ecocapsule’s shape, it can be towed on a trailer.

There are also two hooks on the roof, allowing the tiny home to be lifted by heavy-duty movers like a crane or helicopter.

The kitchen and bathroom are to the left of the entryway, while the dining table and bedroom are placed to the right.

The kitchen includes a sink with drinking water, optional mini-refrigerator, and stovetop …

… while the bathroom has a sink, shower, and composting toilet.

The bed can be unfolded to accommodate two people in the 6.6-foot by 5.2-foot bed space.

Storage includes over-bed cupboards.

The electrical unit powers interior amenities like the LED light strips and two power sockets.

However, because the home is run on off-grid power, items like a microwave or a washing machine aren’t included. For those who absolutely need a washing machine, Ecocapsule suggests purchasing a manual, crank-powered one that doesn’t require electricity.

Several interior components can be customised, such as the material used for the kitchen cabinetry.

If ventilation from the windows and passive heat recovery unit isn’t enough, the builders can also include an air conditioning unit. The tiny home also comes with smart home accessories.

