Eco-Startup RiverWired Raises $1.5M

RiverWired, a NY-based Web site focusing on today’s eco-fervor, just got some green of its own, to the tune of a $1.5 million seed round.



The site, which features videos and news on environmental hot topics like biofuels and solar energy, was founded in April 2007 by Catherine Billon, a 20-year media vet who was most recently a senior VP at Time Warner in charge of Wal-Mart sales.

The tiny company — 6 employees — plans to use the $1.5 infusion to expand its web video series — news bits or short segments featuring celebrities, which also show up on Google’s (GOOG) YouTube and Yahoo (YHOO).

