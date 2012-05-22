10 Extraordinary Eco Villages We'd Love To Call Home

Photo: Eco Truly Park

From tree house villages in Costa Rica to yoga communes in Hawaii, these 10 intentional communities are havens of peace, creativity and sustainability.Imagine waking up to the sound of bells from a temple to share in a morning yoga ritual overlooking the mountains of Peru, or the glittering Pacific Ocean in Hawaii.



Picking fresh vegetables from your neighbourhood garden to cook in a community-wide meal in a spacious, shared kitchen.

Building your own non-toxic, mortgage-free cob house in a low-impact neighbourhood of like-minded nature lovers. Stepping out of your very own tree house to gaze at a network of aerial walkways that look like something out of a sci-fi movie.

These 10 intentional communities, from Utopian eco-villages to cute historic houses in urban Los Angeles, bring people together with common goals of harmonic living, artistic exploration and sustainability.

More from EcoSalon:

5 Eco Vacations for Women 10 Tips for More Sustainable Travel 30 Best Quotes on Living Small Does it Take an Eco Village to Save the World? Bike Share Capitals of the World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.