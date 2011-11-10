Eco-Tourism: Toronto’s Evergreen Brick Works

With a surging population and an urban centre that continues to see rapid growth, Toronto probably isn’t the first place you think of when it comes to eco-tourism. However, this Canadian city is actually home to one of the most unique green spaces in the world.



Evergreen Brick Works, located at the site of a former brick factory adjacent to the lower Don River, is a one-of-a-kind community environmental centre that inspires visitors to live, work, and play in a more eco-friendly and sustainable way. The old brick yard at one time churned out 43 million bricks per year, but now its main exports are eco-awareness and sustainable living.

Once the catalyst for the urbanization of Toronto, this site now serves as a refuge from the urban jungle with walking and biking paths, scenic lookouts, and parks open to the public every day of the year. Community classes (for kids and adults alike) are also available year-round to give visitors the tools they need to understand the natural world around them and lessen their environmental impact.

The on-site Evergreen Garden Market offers tools and ideas for both beginners and seasoned gardeners to make their gardens as beautiful and environmentally friendly as possible. On Saturdays the site serves as home to one of Toronto’s largest year-round farmer’s markets. Here shoppers can find fresh local produce, an array of organic foods, and a plethora of seasonal specialties.

Opened in 2010, Evergreen Brick Works is quickly becoming popular with locals and tourists alike. Whether they are students visiting on a field trip, international tourists seeking to explore another side of Toronto, or local Torontonians just looking to get outdoors for a few hours, thousands of visitors have transformed the once-abandoned site is a constant hub of activity. In 2010, Evergreen Brick Works was even named one of the world’s top 10 geotourism destinations by National Geographic.

This amazing site is powered by Evergreen, a national charity that aims to “make Canadian cities more livable by deepening the connection between people and nature.” For more information on the organisation or to plan your visit to Evergreen Brick Works, please visit http://ebw.evergreen.ca/.

