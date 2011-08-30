Sleep In A Glass Dome Under The Stars At This Hot Hotel In Scotland

The Eco Pod is a perfect getaway on the west coast of Scotland. And the Pod leaves no permanent footprint.

Photo: Courtesy of Eco Pod

If you’re a part of the “Go Green” movement and struggling to find a place to vacation — Eco Pod has the perfect getaway for you (via Urban Daddy).Sleep beneath the Scotland stars in your very own glass dome, the Eco Pod.



The igloo-like rooms don’t leave a permanent footprint on the land.

They are set on the west coast of Scotland, with view of Loch Linhe and the mountains of Mukk and Kingairloch coastline.

These luxury pods feature a glass ceiling, a kitchen (where the appliances have been carefully selected to use minimum power), “hampers” filled with local goods such as sea scallops, hand-made chocolate and locally brewed beers. The pods sleep two.

Rooms go for about $1,800 for a seven-night stay.

These pods are popular. If you want to make your retreat to the coast of Scotland — better hurry and book now. There’s one seven-day stay left in September. Then, It’s booked solid through the middle of October.

