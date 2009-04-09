The Complete Guide To Electric Cars (SLIDESHOW)

CLICK TO START >



In two years, the Toyota Prius will be made obsolete by a dozen or so electric cars, many of which produce zero emissions.

New generation electric cars can go as fast as 130 mph, travel up to 300 miles between trips to the outlet, and some seat up to five people.

These are no longer just odd ducks, either. A lot of them look fantastic. Fans of muscle cars like the Mustang could love a Roadster or Karma.

Best of all, driving them is dirt cheap and buying them is getting cheaper. Take your pick here.

