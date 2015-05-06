Inside the packed charity gala young Wall Street hit up over the weekend

Bank of America VP Noah Cooper and his close friend, Rob Sanzillo, an attorney at at Herrick Feinsten in New York, founded a charity that’s close to their hearts. Literally.

And on Saturday, they held a packed fundraiser for that charity — Hearts of ECMO, which they created to promote the emergency medical treatment that saved both Cooper’s and Sanzillo’s father’s lives.

(You can learn more about the treatment here — and about Sanzillo’s and Cooper’s stories.)

Business Insider was at the event, and it was packed with good music, tall drinks, and some 300 people from across Wall Street, medicine, and the financial media.

