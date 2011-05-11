This Incredible Vessel Was Just Named Superyacht Of The Year

Julie Zeveloff

The Eclipse, an incredible private yacht owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovitch, has been named the best displacement motor yacht of the year.

The superyacht, which measures a recordbreaking 533 feet and cost an estimated $1 billion to build, took the top award at the World Superyacht Awards in London this week.

The Blohm + Voss-designed vessel has two helicopter pads, 24 guest cabins, two swimming pools, several hot tubs and a disco hall, and requires a crew of 70 to operate.

The boat’s coolest feature? A swimming pool that transforms into a dance floor, according to Boat International.

Photos and video of the Eclipse, below.

eclipse

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

eclipse

Photo: World Superyacht Awards

eclipse

Photo: World Superyacht Awards

Watch the Eclipse’s 2010 launch:

