Echoisms: How To Measure Your Own Attractiveness

Have you ever heard symmetrical is sexier? Yep, according to scientists, symmetry is inherently more attractive to the Homo Sapien eye. Back in the days of Helen of Troy, Phidias, Plato and other great philosophers all observed the golden ratio, “a sum where the quantities to the larger quantity is equal to the ratio of the larger quantity to the smaller one”.



Confusing? Let’s apply it to the human face only: the features of the human head were measured in calculated, precise proportions to determine the individual’s level of beauty. Although this school of thought way back when didn’t include perfect symmetry, scientists today believe that in terms of the human face, it may have been the answer the Greeks were searching for.

The question is, how attractive are you? How does your face measure up to the new scientific golden standard? Artist Julian Wolkenstein has put this theory to the test with Echoism, an art project that poses the following questions: “If you are made symmetrical, do you consider yourself more beautiful, less so, or is it just weird? Or is it you at all? Do you have a best side? What is to be said of left and right brain dominance?”

Here’s how it works: Wolkenstein’s apps allow you to capture a face-to-camera portrait. The image is then split, made symmetrical, assigned a number and placed in a pool of the artist’s “test subjects”. You can use two different applications (both free): the first is an iPhone application, which you can download here; the second application runs on your computer, but requires a web cam.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, the rest is easy:

Step 1 Align your face along the symmetry line in the centre of the screen.

Try to position your eyes exactly within the centre of the circles.

Step 2 After you have taken the photo you will be shown the final image.

Too freaky looking? You will be given the choice to either upload the image or start all over again.

Step 3 Show off your newfound attractiveness (or not)!

If you choose, you can share your “echoism” with Facebook, Twitter or email.

VIA Juxtapoz

Via Echoisms: How to Measure Your Own Attractiveness on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.