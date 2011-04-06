Echofon's Twitter Extension Looks Great On Firefox 4

Echofon launched an update to its Firefox extension that matches Firefox 4’s new design.



We just tried the extension, and it’s sleek and easy to use. In addition to reading and sending Tweets, you have the option to temporarily mute certain users and hashtags. (That’s very useful when people get annoying on Twitter).

You can also view media such as photos and video within the client without having to open a new website.

If you use Echofon on iPhone or Mac, the Firefox version will feel very familiar to you.

The extension is in beta right now, but well worth the download if you’re looking for a lightweight Twitter client that runs well with Firefox. Download it here from Echofon. In the meantime, here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Screenshot

[Via DownloadSquad]

