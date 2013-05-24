Echo Shares Down More Than Ten Per Cent After James Packer Dumps His Massive Stake

Getty/Lucas Dawson

Echo Entertainment is down more than 10% to $3.09, after the Billionaire owner of its rival James Packer sold his 10% share.

Packer, who controls echo rival Crown sold his stake in a sale brokered by UBS AG, despite recently receiving approval from gaming regulators to increase it to 23%.

The stock was down 10.03% or 35 cents at 11:39AM, while the market has dropped 1.54%.

