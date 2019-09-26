Amazon just announced Echo Loop, a $130 smart ring that lets you 'discreetly' get alerts from Alexa

Amazon The Echo Loop is a smart ring that connects to Alexa.

Amazon held an event on Wednesday introducing new Alexa-enabled devices.

The company announced Echo Buds, a Smart Oven, and more.

The Echo Loop will only be available by invitation at first, with an introductory price of $US99. After that period is up, it will cost $US130.

One of the new products is a smart ring called the Echo Loop that connects to Alexa.

At Wednesday’s event, Amazon introduced a slew of new products capable of connecting to Alexa, including Echo Frames, Echo Buds, a Smart Oven, and more.

One of the more unexpected new products is the Echo Loop, a titanium ring with built-in microphones that connect to the Alexa voice assistant. The Echo Loop will only be available by invitation at first, with an introductory price of $US99. After that period is up, it will cost $US130.

According to Amazon, the Loop has two microphones, which you can activate by tapping a button on the ring, and “the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device.” It will also vibrate “discreetly” to alert you of notifications, incoming calls, or when the device has been awakened through the button and Alexa is streaming your request to the cloud.

Amazon is pitching this product as “super easy to connect with Alexa without breaking stride or digging out your phone, for those simple things like turning on the lights or calculating the tip on your lunch bill.” Once you press the button, you can talk to Alexa and hear an answer through the speaker.

