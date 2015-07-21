Echo Entertainment shares are on a tear after the new casino tender win in Brisbane

An artists impression of the Queens Wharf redevelopment in Brisbane.

Shares in Echo Entertainment are soaring after the casino group won a $2 billion tender to rebuild Brisbane’s Queen’s Wharf precinct.

CEO Matt Bekier says the development of a major hotel, casino and residential complex will be as good as anything in Macau, Singapore or any other destination in the world.

The share price is up more than 4% today to $5.06.

