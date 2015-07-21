Echo Entertainment shares are on a tear after the new casino tender win in Brisbane

Chris Pash
An artists impression of the Queens Wharf redevelopment in Brisbane.

Shares in Echo Entertainment are soaring after the casino group won a $2 billion tender to rebuild Brisbane’s Queen’s Wharf precinct.

CEO Matt Bekier says the development of a major hotel, casino and residential complex will be as good as anything in Macau, Singapore or any other destination in the world.

The share price is up more than 4% today to $5.06.

