ECHO BOSS: Star Development Will Cost More Than $1 Billion

Echo boss John Redmond has told the AFR the company will spend more than $1 billion on its proposed expansion of The Star casino in Sydney.

Details of the plan — the final version of which is due with Barry O’Farrell this month — have been scarce.

He also said, in an interview with Financial Review Sunday, the company does not have a plan to lose Sydney’s ‘casino wars.’

James Packer is submitting a competing proposal for a six-star resort with gaming facilities at Barangaroo.

“I think when people see what it is that we’re looking at doing, they’re going to be absolutely amazed,” he told the program.



Crown replied to Echo’s claims like this:

“The Star has had 17 years to make a significant contribution to Sydney’s tourism infrastructure and has failed dismally,” a Crown spokesman told the AFR.

