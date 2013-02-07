MEET THE 'ECHO BOOM': The 80 Million People Who Will Save The American Economy

Photo: Flickr / breezy421

The Great Recession may have delayed the plans of many recent college graduates.But the “Echo Boom” generation — the sons and daughters of Baby Boomers — are too numerous to be kept down.



There are 80 million of them, and they’re out to save the American economy.

All of the normal things that drive the economy — household formation, entering the workforce, etc. — will be driven by this slice of the population.

Thanks to the Echo Boom…

Stocks will go up

More households will be formed, leading to a recovery in real estate.

The national income will surge.

Lots more spending will happen.

We wanted to explain why, despite the licks they’ve taken, this group will end up bailing out the economy.

