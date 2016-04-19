Bernie Ecclestone: We should get rid of Brussels and Putin should be in charge of Europe

One of the richest men in Britain and Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone is really not a fan of Europe.

Ecclestone, who is worth $3.2 billion (£2.2 billion), said “we should get rid of Brussels” and let Vladimir Putin “run Europe” to WPP CEO Martin Sorrell at Advertising Week Europe on Tuesday.

He also added that he is completely backs a Brexit — Britain leaving the European Union — but he “probably won’t” vote in the EU referendum on June 23.

“I think Europe has become less important full stop,” he added to Sorrell at the event, which Business Insider attended.

This is how the rest of the exchange between Sorrell and Ecclestone progressed:

Martin Sorrell: Western Europe, Eastern Europe or both, because you’re a great admirer of Vladimir Putin and what he’s done in Russia aren’t you? Bernie Ecclestone: He should be running Europe. MS: He should be in Brussels running Europe? BE: No, we should get rid of Brussels and he should just be in charge. MS: Why do you admire him so much? BE: He does what he says he’s gonna do, he gets the job done. I mean people don’t understand exactly he wants to do. MS: What does he want to do? BE: First he wants to put Russia back to what it was, that’s basically the most important thing for him.

