Formula One Boss Puts The Kibosh On New Jersey Grand Prix

Despite the massive push from Red Bull Racing to promote the 2013 Grand Prix of America, scheduled to run on a temporary street circuit in Weehawken, NJ next June, Bernie Ecclestone, President and CEO of Formula One Management, is now saying the contract for the race has been voided.This is counter to the provisional 2013 schedule circulated last week, which showed the New Jersey race with a date in the middle of June.



As Auto sport reports, Ecclestone told the Guardian newspaper that organisers of the Grand Prix of America “have not complied with the terms and conditions of the contract which is now gone away.”

While saying “they don’t have a contract,” Ecclestone also admitted that there was a still a glimmer of hope for Formula One fans in the Garden State. Admitting that the organisers “have come a long way with the circuit,” Ecclestone said that pulling off the race is simply a matter of finding additional backers.

It seems to us the exact same thing was said about the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Just when it seemed certain that the race would be pulled from the 2012 calendar, a plan to save it was hastily put together. If it’s just a matter of money, we’re sure there’s enough to be found in the New York metropolitan area.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council is scheduled to meet this Friday to finalise the 2013 Formula One dates, so look for more information to be released early next week.

