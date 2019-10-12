This eccentric $39 million San Francisco mansion could become the most expensive home ever sold in the city

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

A mansion on San Francisco’s Gold Coast is on the market for $US39 million.

If it’s sold at the asking price, it will tie the record for San Francisco’s most expensive home ever sold.

The mansion is being sold by Michael and Xochi Birch, a tech industry power couple.

It features a double staircase with zebra-print carpeting, a Union Jack mosaic above a fireplace, and a pub with an antique bar repurposed from an old British tavern, among other eclectic installations.

In one of the world’s priciest real estate markets, a newly-listed mansion has the potential to become the most expensive homes ever sold in the city.

The 11,600-square-foot home offers stunning views of the coast and combines opulent architecture with eclectic interior design. Its grandiose, manor-like halls are decorated with avant-garde features like zebra-print carpeting and quilted leather walls.

Tech industry power-couple Michael and Xochi Birch, who created the social-networking site Bebo, listed their mansion on the Gold Coast for $US39 million. If it sells for that much, it will tie the record for the priciest home sale San Francisco’s history, set last year by the sale of venture capitalist Matt Cohler’s mansion.

Interior designer Ken Fulk decorated the house, and Deborah Svoboda of Sotheby’s has the listing.

San Francisco has seen several home sales over $US30 million in recent years, all of which occurred on the so-called Gold Coast – an area that encompasses just three blocks on outer Broadway, according to Svoboda.



The Birch’s listing is unique in the Gold Coast because it was built in 2004 and doesn’t require any renovations, Svoboda told Business Insider.

Here’s a look at the mansion’s stunning features.

The home’s interior embraces a wide range of materials and textures, giving it an eclectic feel.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

In the foyer, a double staircase with zebra carpeting is flanked with artwork.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

At 11,600 square feet, the home is extremely spacious.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home’s interior designer, Ken Fulk, gave every room a unique mood using disparate design elements.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Quilted leather is a recurring theme in the home’s decor, adorning furniture and some walls.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The fireplace is decorated with a Union Jack mural, another nod to Michael Birch’s British heritage.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Some of the mansion’s rooms embrace contemporary design.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

A dramatic spiral staircase winds through the centre of the home.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The mansion is five stories tall, providing sweeping views of its surroundings.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The view includes the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The master suite features a walk-out terrace overlooking the San Francisco bay.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home’s pub features a bar that was repurposed from a decommissioned British tavern.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The mansion sits on a hill, looking down over the Gold Coast.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

An upper balcony of the mansion features outdoor seating and a hot tub.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

At night, the Golden Gate Bridge is illuminated across the bay.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home includes a romper room complete with a pool table.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The master bathroom offers stunning views of the San Francisco Bay.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Courtyards and balconies provide plenty of outdoor space.

Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

