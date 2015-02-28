Eccentric habits that drive 11 of tech's most powerful players

The most successful people in the tech world usually have certain quirks that set them apart from the pack. Who Is Hosting This created an infographic that explores the most eccentric habits of 11 of the tech world’s most powerful players.

The rituals vary drastically. While Nintendo game designer, Shigeru Miyamoto always keeps a tape measure on him, Yoshiro Nakamatsu, the inventor of the floppy disk, relaxes each night in a room tiled in 24 karat gold. He claims that “the gold blocks out radio waves and television signals that are harmful to imagination.”

Check out the rest of these unique routines below:

