ECB’s Bonnici: Need To Wait For More Hard Data To Judge Economic Situation

- Eurozone inflation situation is more stable, liquidity more important than rates
- ECB borrowing costs extremely cheap, inflation appears stable and not far from ECB objectives
- Greek insolvency shouldn’t be scenario, situation moving in the right direction
- Spain and Italy proposals for consolidation should be enough to get them back to fiscal sustainability
EUR/USD pressing higher around 1.3466
