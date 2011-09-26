ECB’s Bonnici: Need To Wait For More Hard Data To Judge Economic Situation

ForexLive
  • Eurozone inflation situation is more stable, liquidity more important than rates
  • ECB borrowing costs extremely cheap, inflation appears stable and  not far from ECB objectives
  • Greek insolvency shouldn’t be scenario, situation moving in the right direction
  • Spain and Italy proposals for consolidation should be enough to get them back to fiscal sustainability

EUR/USD pressing higher around 1.3466

