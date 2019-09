The euro and the S&P 500 just jumped on headlines that the ECB will provide liquidity to Cyprus within the existing rules governing the central bank.



The ECB also noted that it was in contact with its “troika” partners (the EU and IMF) regarding the decision today in the Cypriot parliament not to pass the Cyprus bank bailout deal.

