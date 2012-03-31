Look Which Central Bank Has Printed Way More Than The Fed, The ECB, And The Bank Of Japan

From Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok, a look at the real money-printing culprit over the last decade: China.



Of course, China has grown a lot faster than the US, Europe, and Japan over the last decade, but when you figure that China has basically been engaged in a form of non-stop monetary easing via the artificial suppression of the yuan, it makes sense that the PBoC has had to print wildly to alow China to accumulate gobs of foreign currency.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

