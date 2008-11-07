ECB's Weak Cut: Just 50 Basis Points

After the UK’s aggressive, 150 basis point cut, the ECB has followed up with a relatively tame 50 basis point cut, bringing its benchmark rate down to 3.25%. After the UK’s bold action, the market might’ve wanted a little bit more oomph out of the mainland — oomph that it didn’t get. After rallying back, the futures have moved lower once again. Today is looking uly.



See Also:

Bank Of England ONLY Cuts 150 Basis Points

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.