Here Comes The Most Anticipated ECB Rate Decision In A Long Time

At 7:45 we get the latest rate decision from the ECB.

Given the bad economy and low inflation, it’s widely expected to cut interest rates. Because of this, this is the most anticipated rate decision in several months.

The real question is whether the ECB does more. Cutting rates won’t do much for the economy, but if the ECB can open up new credit channels to countries in the periphery, then that will be significant.

Following the 7:45 decision, there will be a press conference at 8:30 AM ET.

