The ECB Keeps Its Key Interest Rate Unchanged

Expectations: Hold rate steady at 1.25%



Analysis: The ECB was expected to hold rates steady this month, after signaling that fact last month.

Today’s really about whether ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet uses the word “vigilant,” to signal rate hike two of this cycle in July.

The pressure is on him to not make that signal, with the crisis in Greece still smouldering and growth slowing in Europe.

