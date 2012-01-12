NO CUT: ECB LEAVES INTEREST RATE UNCHANGED

Update:
As expected, the ECB has left its key interest rates unchanged.
No surprise from Draghi today.
We’ll be covering Draghi’s press conference at 8:30 AM ET.
Original post:
At 7:45 ET, the ECB will make its latest interest rate decision.
The consensus is that Draghi will probably hold short-term rates at 1%, and not announce any new stimuli.
Any change would probably be a big positive surprise.
We’ll have the decision here LIVE, and then the press conference at 8:30.
