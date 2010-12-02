Set Your Alarm For 1:45 PM Brussels Time On Thursday

Photo: US Navy

Get ready for the next announcement from the ECB’s monthly meeting tomorrow. That should come out at 1:45 Brussels time, or 7:45 AM New York time, according to Bloomberg.Whether he does or doesn’t address the matter of sovereign bond buying, Trichet could move markets, given the primacy of this issue right now. 45 minutes later, at 2:30 Brussels time, Trichet will hold a press conference.



Mike O’Rourke of BTIG has a little taste:

Ideally, we would like to see some stability in the relationship between the Dollar and the Euro, but we recognise that may be wishful thinking. If the past three sessions have illustrated anything, it should be that chasing Equity futures as result of currency movements leaves an investor one step behind. Tomorrow there will be a great deal of focus upon the ECB meeting and the ensuing press conference at 8:30 am EST. One of the factors fueling the bounce in European Government bonds and the pullback in CDS was speculation that the ECB might increase the use of its Securities Markets Program (SMP). The program was started in May to support Eurozone Government Bonds. The program is not popular among ECB hawks like Bundesbank President Axel Weber who stated in October that “the SMP risks blurring the different responsibilities between fiscal and monetary policy. As the risks associated with the SMP outweigh its benefits, these securities purchases should now be phased out permanently as part of our non-standard policy measures.” In early November, ECB President Jean–Claude Trichet noted the program was still open and operating. The mixed message of the ECB has confused markets. It says it would like to phase out non-standard polices simultaneously as a bailout is negotiated and bond markets are melting. It was only week ago that the President of Luxembourg’s Central Bank and ECB member Yves Mersch mentioned that the environment is more secure than when the SMP was set up, and they discussed the goal of gradually winding down non-standard programs. Clarity from the ECB will be a welcome sign.

For a little more on the stakes, see here and here.

