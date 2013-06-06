Here Comes The ECB Decision...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the statement from the ECB’s monthly monetary policy meeting, due out at 7:45 AM ET.



The consensus expectation among market economists is that the ECB will leave the benchmark refinancing rate on hold at 0.5% (after cutting it from 0.75% last month) and the deposit rate unchanged at 0%.

Following the release of the statement at 7:45, ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference and Q&A with reporters, beginning at 8:30.

We will have the full statement LIVE at 7:45 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

