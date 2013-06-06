Here Comes The ECB Decision...

Matthew Boesler
Mario Draghi ECB governing council board

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the statement from the ECB’s monthly monetary policy meeting, due out at 7:45 AM ET.

The consensus expectation among market economists is that the ECB will leave the benchmark refinancing rate on hold at 0.5% (after cutting it from 0.75% last month) and the deposit rate unchanged at 0%.

Following the release of the statement at 7:45, ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference and Q&A with reporters, beginning at 8:30.

We will have the full statement LIVE at 7:45 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

