HERE COMES THE ECB DECISION...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the ECB’s monthly interest rate decision, due out at 7:45 AM ET.



Economists expect the central bank to leave the benchmark refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5% and the deposit rate unchanged at 0%.

Following the release of the decision at 7:45, ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a monthly press conference, beginning at 8:30 AM.

We will have the full statement LIVE at 7:45 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.