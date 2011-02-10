One Chart To Keep In Your Pocket If You Trade The Euro

German uber-hawk Axel Weber is now off the list of potential replacements for ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet. The euro dipped on the news, then popped back pretty quickly.



If you want to play the uncertainty around the next ECB President, keep an eye on this chart. Nobody’s as hawkish as Weber, but if another hawk is projected, the euro could strengthen in the immediate aftermath.

From Societe Generale:

Photo: Societe Generale

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.