Here's What You Need To Know About Why The Eurozone Has Fallen Apart

Right now, worries are continuing to increase about a potential partial default and sovereign debt haircut for one of the eurozone’s fringe states.



The ECB (via FT Alphaville) has put together a presentation highlighting how this once loved currency union has become the most derided in the world in a short 6-month period.

It points out how this isn’t just a eurozone problem, but also a worry for all developed countries as they face the growth of emerging economies. It is also an excellent explanation of the structural inefficiencies within the eurozone and where reforms need to be made.

