ECB dials down pace of pandemic bond purchases after inflation jumps to decade high

The European Central Bank will dial down the pace of its pandemic bond purchases, it said on Thursday.

The ECB move came after inflation hit a 10-year high in August and Q2 GDP growth beat expectations.

The central bank’s pandemic emergency purchase program is worth 1.85 trillion euros, or $US2.2 ($AU3) trillion.

The European Central Bank has said it will slow the pace of its pandemic bond purchases after eurozone inflation jumped to a 10-year high in August and economic growth came in stronger than expected in the second quarter.

It has been buying bonds at a pace of around 80 billion euros a month under its 1.85 trillion euro ($US2.2 ($AU3) trillion) pandemic emergency scheme. The eurozone’s central bank said Thursday it will now purchase bonds at a slower rate heading toward the expected end of the scheme in spring next year. It left its main interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of -0.5%.

“The Governing Council will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation,” the ECB said in its statement.

The move comes after euro area inflation jumped to a decade-high of 3% year-on-year in August and GDP grew a stronger-than-expected 2.2% in the second quarter, as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines helped power a recovery in the single-currency bloc.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 stock index was down 0.44% after the decision, while the euro was up 0.12% against the dollar at $US1.183.

Rising inflation is causing headaches for central bankers around the world. The ECB has said it thinks strong price rises will be temporary, and are the result of the rapid reopening of economies.

Yet “hawks” on the governing council such as Germany’s Jens Weidmann are keen to get a grip on inflation, fearing it could spiral upwards. “Doves” argue that strong stimulus is still needed as the bloc battles the Delta coronavirus variant.

The ECB will update its economic projections later on Thursday. The new inflation forecasts will be closely watched by investors.

The central bank’s bond-buying program differs from the US Federal Reserve’s, which is potentially unlimited. The ECB’s pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) is capped at 1.85 trillion euros and was added to the existing asset purchase program (APP), which buys 20 billion euros of securities each month.

Investors are keen to hear more about what will happen when PEPP ends, but the ECB is not expected to give details until later this year.

“We expect the PEPP to end next year, potentially as early as March 2022, and expect the regular APP to be upsized from 20 billion euros to 60 billion euros per month in return,” Konstantin Veit, a portfolio manager at PIMCO said.