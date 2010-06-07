European Banks' Panicky Deposits With The ECB Hit A Record High

Overnight deposits at the European Central Bank (ECB), which represent European banks losing confidence in the short-term creditworthiness of their peers, have hit a record high. This is shown by the Alphaville graphic below.



This is a worsening of one of the three signs that the European bailout has failed. The other two being the collapsing euro to record long-term lows, and credit default swap spreads for Eurozone periphery nations rising back towards new record highs.

