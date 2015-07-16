Here comes Draghi...

The European Central Bank’s latest decision on interest rates is out — as expect, there’s no change on that front.
ECB President Mario Draghi steps up to talk to the press at 1:30 p.m. UK time (8:30 New York time).
You can watch the whole thing here.
We’re likely to get the same comments that Draghi has made before, particularly about the ECB’s quantitative easing programme. Draghi has repeatedly stressed that it will last until at least late 2016.
Markets are also watching closely for any mention of Greece — the European Central Bank’s support is propping up the Greek financial system, and investors will be listening for any suggestion that it will increase or hold its current level of funding to the country’s banks.
We’ll have more on this as Draghi speaks.
NOW WATCH: Hugh Hefner’s son reveals what it was like growing up in the Playboy Mansion
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.