ECB Holds Interest Rates Unchanged -- Still No Word On Bond Plans

Well, this is the extent of what we have from the ECB right now. The big fireworks may come at the 8:30 AM ET press conference:



At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 1.00%, 1.75% and 0.25% respectively.

The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 2.30 p.m. CET today.

