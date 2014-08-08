Graffiti Artists Turned The New European Central Bank HQ's Construction Site Into An Amazing Instillation

Stephanie Yang

The European Central Bank is building a new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and some amazing graffiti art has been popping up at the construction site over the past two years.

The new building is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2014. During construction, the ECB is allowing artists to use the surrounding fence as a public art gallery.

Many of the paintings are politically charged, making statements on capitalism, money, and public figures, including ECB President Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Despite the negative depictions, the bank’s response has been positive, the New Yorker reported in June. One mural of two fighting roosters was bought by the bank to hang in the new headquarters after completion.

Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenbach has documented the graffiti dating back to September 2012. Check out some of the photos below:

ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 1
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 2
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 3
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 4
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 6
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 8
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 10
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 11
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 14
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 16
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 17
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 18
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 19
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 35
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 20
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 21
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 23
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 24
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 25
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 27
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 28
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 30
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 32
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 33
ECB Frankfurt Graffiti 34

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.