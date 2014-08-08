Graffiti Artists Turned The New European Central Bank HQ's Construction Site Into An Amazing Instillation

The European Central Bank is building a new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and some amazing graffiti art has been popping up at the construction site over the past two years.

The new building is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2014. During construction, the ECB is allowing artists to use the surrounding fence as a public art gallery.

Many of the paintings are politically charged, making statements on capitalism, money, and public figures, including ECB President Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Despite the negative depictions, the bank’s response has been positive, the New Yorker reported in June. One mural of two fighting roosters was bought by the bank to hang in the new headquarters after completion.

Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenbach has documented the graffiti dating back to September 2012. Check out some of the photos below:

