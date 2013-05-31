There's A Huge Protest Outside Of The ECB Today

There’s a huge protest outside of the European Central Bank today.



From Reuters:

May 31, 2013 German riot police scuffle with protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) head quarters during a anti-capitalism “Blockupy” demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. Several thousand people take part in demonstrations against capitalism and austerity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.