ECB Says We Have To Wait TWO WEEKS For Any Stress Test Data

The European Central Bank is now saying that they are going to release banking stress tests in two weeks, according to CNBC.



The first stress tests that will be released are those of Spanish banks. This may be an important part of the process, considering how threatened the Spanish banking sector is at the moment, but there are far larger concerns about French and German exposure to Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and Greece.

Those concerns were spelled out in the the Bank for International Settlements report that came out earlier this week, where it was revealed that Germany and France had the most exposed banks to Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and Greece in Europe.

Earlier today, it was reported that data on the German banking stress tests might be available as early as Thursday. That now seems highly unlikely.

Right now, there is little confidence in the positions of Europe’s banks vis-a-vis Spain. That lack of confidence is likely to impact tomorrows bond auction, along with rumours that the ECB is preparing a bailout of Spain.

