Sentiment In Europe Is Actually Worse Than Expected

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected the European Commission’s euro area Economic Sentiment Indicator to be flat at 86.1 from August.



However, the measure unexpectedly fell again to 85.

From the EC:

In September the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) decreased by 0.9 points in the EU, to 86.1, and by 1.1 points in the euro area, to 85.0. In both areas, the decrease was due mainly to weaker confidence among services and retail trade managers, and consumers. While confidence in industry decreased in the euro area as well, it remained broadly stable in the EU. On the positive side, construction managers in both areas were less pessimistic than in August.

Photo: European Commission

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.