Failed Hedge Fund Ebullio: We're Like Jeff Bridges In "Crazy Heart"

They actually included this photo in their letter to investors.

Zerohedge got a hold of the letter Ebullio sent out to its investors telling them to “pipe up!”Because Jeff Bridges just won an award (the Oscar) for portraying a guy who didn’t see it coming until it’s gone.



So that means good things are ahead for Ebullio. Right? Award-winning performance by association.

This is from their letter (along with the photo at right):

“Despite our very upbeat view on the future and performance of the Ebullio Commodity Fund, we have obviously had a tough couple of months and have certainly come to realise with Bad Blake (played by Oscar winning Jeff Bridges) in ‘Crazy Heart’:

“You don’t see it coming, until it’s gone….”

In this case, it’s = all of it. Ebullio’s Commodity Fund has lost 96% YTD. Here’s how.

And here’s the full letter. (Thanks, zerohedge)

Ebullio Capital Management



