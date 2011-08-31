Mobile Messaging Platform eBuddy Raising Money At $100 Million Valuation

Photo: eBuddy

We hear from a good source that instant messaging platform eBuddy is out talking to VCs about raising $20 million at a $100 million valuation. eBuddy makes software for mobile phones, mainly feature phones, that make it easy to chat with your friends. It sounds simple enough, but it’s something people all over the world are addicted to. eBuddy recently announced that it has reached 100 million mobile downloads so it certainly looks like it’s got traction, and the fact that hot mobile messaging startup GroupMe just got a solid exit can’t hurt.



eBuddy did not respond to a request for comment.

Don’t Miss These 10 Other Hot Mobile Messaging Apps →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.