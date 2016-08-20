LeBron James reveals the real reason he wore the Ultimate Warrior shirt after winning the NBA Finals

Business Insider’s US Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell recently sat down with LeBron James to talk about life after winning the NBA Finals. James made headlines when he was seen coming off of the team plane wearing a shirt showing late WWE superstar The Ultimate Warrior.

Many perceived it as a dig to the Golden State Warriors, who LeBron and his Cleveland Cavaliers had just beaten in Game 7 of the NBA finals. We asked James to talk about why he chose to wear the shirt, and whether or not he really was “trolling” the Warriors.

