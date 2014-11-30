An Experimental Ebola Vaccine Just Took A Giant Leap Forward

The National Institutes of Health’s initial trial found the experimental vaccine for the Ebola virus so far is safe for humans and produced an immune response. Researches found anti-Ebola antibodies in the blood of all 20 healthy adult volunteers. The findings mean the potential vaccine can move to the next phase of testing, which could involve thousands of participants and could start early next year.

The trial vaccine includes genetic material from two Ebola strains, including the one fueling the deadly outbreak in West Africa, which has now infected nearly 16-thousand people.

Produced by Devan Joseph

. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

