23 Chilling Pictures Of People Who Got Ebola -- And Survived

Ebola is a terrible disease, and in West Africa, where the virus is still spreading rapidly, things are worse than ever.

Even though there is no cure for Ebola, it’s important to remember that do people survive. With better access to treatment, especially in the earliest stages of the disease, many more will live through the epidemic.

Survivors face challenges of their own. They are frequently shunned by communities that fear Ebola, and many have lost family and friends to the virus.

But survivors might also be the key to stopping Ebola.

Experimental treatments using antibodies from survivors’ blood will soon be available and may help others live through the ordeal. Some patients have already receive blood transfusions from survivors. That same blood could play an important role in vaccine development.

Since survivors are immune to the virus once they have fought it off, some of those who live through Ebola are also joining the fight against the disease by training as healthcare workers. They will be essential in the weeks and months to come.

We’ve collected some images that show both the joy of those who survive and their sadness as they reflect on the loved ones they have lost.

