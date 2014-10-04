It's Been A Huge Day For The Ebola Trade

The markets are in rally mode after the better-than-expected jobs report on Friday.

But stocks that are part of the “Ebola trade” are having an even bigger day.

Near noon, shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics were all higher by at least 8%.

Tekmira and BioCryst are currently working on Ebola treatments, while investors see Sarepta as a potential play on Ebola given that it develops treatments for rare diseases.

Also higher on Friday were shares of Lakeland Industries, which makes hazmat suits and has gained 16% this week.

These stocks have been climbing since the first case of Ebola in the US was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Most recently, a report from CNN on Friday said that a patient was admitted to a Washington, D.C.-area hospital with Ebola-like symptoms.

