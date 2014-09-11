EBOLA SCARE: Doctors Now Say Quarantined Patient 'Unlikely' To Have The Deadly Disease

Getty Images

A seriously ill 27-year-old Southport man has been rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital at 7.48am this morning, with fears he may be infected with the deadly Ebola virus.

Paramedics were forced to suit up in protective clothing before transporting the man to hospital, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Emergency services said the man had just returned from The Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa where the outbreak is afflicting whole communities.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokesperson said preparations were in place for an incoming patient to be ‘isolated and assessed’.

The man has not yet been diagnosed with the Ebola virus and Queensland’s chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young has this afternoon called for calm.

“The community needs to know that there is an extremely low risk of contracting Ebola, regardless of whether this man’s test results come back positive or negative later this evening,” she said.

“Ebola virus disease is not a highly contagious disease like the ‘flu or a cold; it requires direct exposure to an infected person’s bodily fluids such as blood, vomit or faeces, during the time they are infectious.

“Importantly, this patient doesn’t have a fever which is one of the first signs of Ebola virus infection, so it is very unlikely that he has Ebola virus from his history of where he’s been and also his symptoms.

“So there is absolutely no need for people to panic for any reason.”

2300 individuals have already died as a result of infection in Western Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Gold Coast Health acting chief executive Damian Green told Business Insider: “Gold Coast Health can confirm a patient has been transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital after being identified by paramedics as having symptoms of Ebola virus.”

While the Gold Coast local ambulance service would not comment further on the patient, Queensland Health is tweeting that control procedures and clinical assessments are currently being carried out.

Necessary precautions being taken. Patient is isolated & being assessed. Processes in place to safely manage such circumstances #Ebola — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) September 10, 2014

Universal infection control procedures in place at Gold Coast University Hospital & there is limited risk to patients and staff #Ebola — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) September 10, 2014

Further information will be provided as clinical assessments are completed #Ebola — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) September 10, 2014

Channel 7 has reportedly capture the moment the man was admitted to hospital.

FIRST ON 7: Pictures just in of a Southport man suffering symptoms of #Ebola virus http://t.co/MwvZHWEITk pic.twitter.com/3Ahtyyy2jJ — 7News Yahoo!7 (@Y7News) September 10, 2014

Smart Traveller is warning Australians travelling to The Democratic Republic of the Congo to reconsider your need to travel.

“The DRC Government has confirmed that an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak, including several deaths, has occurred in Equateur Province in northern DRC. Travellers should carefully consider the likely impact on their travel plans of any restrictions on movement that may be imposed in the future.”

The Gold Coast Health director of Infectious Diseases, Dr John Gerrard, has confirmed “Initial clinical assessment suggests it is exceedingly unlikely that the patient has Ebola Virus Disease but he is being isolated in accordance with national guidelines.”

A police source in Southport told Business Insider: “It’s all rubbish, it’s Chinese whispers. He doesn’t have Ebola. He was arrested but he doesn’t have Ebola.” The source could not comment as to why the man was arrested.

The Daily Mail reports the man was arrested for trespassing overnight after an incident at the Chevron Renaissance Hotel in Surfers Paradise and was being held at a police watchhouse when said he felt ill.

We reached out to Sanjaya Senanayake, associate professor of medicine at ANU, to find out the procedure for admitting a suspected Ebola patient into hospital.

“At this stage, it is unknown if the young man actually has Ebola virus infection. The outbreak in the DRC appears to be in a remote area and is being successfully contained according to reports. So he is unlikely to have encountered it if he visited large urban areas of the DRC,” he said.

“In recent weeks, health jurisdictions in Australia have been developing protocols to deal with this exact situation… Even if this isn’t Ebola virus infection… this case will give the health service an opportunity to see if the protocols can be successfully implemented or have steps that still need to be ironed out.

“This case highlights how easy it is for someone with a contagious infection to get on a plane and travel halfway across the globe. It is important that nations outside the Ebola-affected regions have rigourous measures in place to deal with such a scenario.”

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.